India's Adani Wilmar sets IPO price band at 218-230 rupees a share

MUMBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - India's leading edible oil refiner Adani Wilmar has set the indicative price band for its initial public offering (IPO) of shares at between 218 rupees and 230 rupees apiece, according to a marketing term sheet for the offering reviewed by Reuters.

The IPO, which will open for bidding on Jan. 27, will value the 50-50 joint venture between Singapore agribusiness Wilmar International WLIL.SI and Indian conglomerate Adani Group ADEL.NS at 299 billion rupees ($4.01 billion) at the top end of the price range.

The firm has cut the IPO size to 36 billion rupees from 45 billion rupees announced in 2021.

Adani Wilmar sells kitchen commodities such as edible oil and wheat in India under a diverse range of brands.

($1 = 74.5150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.