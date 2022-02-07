India's Adani Wilmar set to list at 1.3% discount

BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Edible oil refiner Adani Wilmar ADAW.NS was set to debut at 227 rupees on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, a discount of 1.3% to the issue price of 230 rupees a share.

In late January, Ahmedabad-based Adani Wilmar's downsized 36 billion rupee-offering was subscribed 17.37 times.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.