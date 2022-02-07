India's Adani Wilmar set to list at 1.3% discount

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

Edible oil refiner Adani Wilmar was set to debut at 227 rupees on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, a discount of 1.3% to the issue price of 230 rupees a share.

BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Edible oil refiner Adani Wilmar ADAW.NS was set to debut at 227 rupees on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, a discount of 1.3% to the issue price of 230 rupees a share.

In late January, Ahmedabad-based Adani Wilmar's downsized 36 billion rupee-offering was subscribed 17.37 times.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More