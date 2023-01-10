Commodities

India's Adani Wilmar sees Q3 sales growth in high single digits

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

January 10, 2023 — 08:34 am EST

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Fast-moving consumer goods firm Adani Wilmar Ltd ADAW.NS said on Tuesday its sales would grow in high single digits in the third quarter, helped by strong demand during the festive season and stronger out-of-home consumption.

Standalone sales volume will grow in high teens, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The growth pace in the second quarter was mostly dragged by a decline in the edible oil business, which is known for Fortune cooking oil.

"This year, festivals and weddings were celebrated at a much larger scale, compared to the base quarter which got impacted by lingering COVID effect," the company said.

Commodities
