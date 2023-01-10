India's Adani Wilmar sees Q3 sales growth in high single digits

BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Fast-moving consumer goods firm Adani Wilmar Ltd ADAW.NS said on Tuesday its sales would grow in high single digits in the third quarter, helped by strong demand during the festive season and stronger out-of-home consumption.

Standalone sales volume will grow in high teens, the company said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

