BENGALURU, April 6 (Reuters) - Adani Wilmar Ltd ADAW.NS said on Thursday that its overall oil sales volume was dragged down in the fourth quarter by lower demand from the bakery and frying industry.

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dimpal.Gulwani@thomsonreuters.com;))

