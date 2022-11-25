India's Adani to invest $4 bln in petrochemical complex - FT

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

November 25, 2022 — 02:35 am EST

Written by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan for Reuters ->

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is planning to invest more than $4 billion in a petrochemical complex in the state of Gujarat, he said in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday.

Adani, Asia's richest person, plans to launch a "super app" in the next three to six months to connect Adani airport passengers with other Adani Group services, according to the report.

