India's Adani to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

March 03, 2023 — 01:44 am EST

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group will hold fixed-income road shows this month in London, Dubai, and several cities in the United States, according to a document seen by Reuters, as the conglomerate tries to muster up confidence drained by a U.S. short-seller report.

Adani group management, including group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh, will attend the road shows which will run between March 7 to March 15, the document showed.

Adani did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

