India's Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS said on Tuesday its media unit will indirectly buy a 29.18% stake in New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV.NS and launch an open offer for another 26% stake in the media house.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.