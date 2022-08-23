India's Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS said on Tuesday its media unit will indirectly buy a 29.18% stake in New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV.NS and launch an open offer for another 26% stake in the media house.

