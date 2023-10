BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Adani Group on Friday said it had secured a fresh loan facility of $3.5 billion to refinance the debt taken for the acquisition of ACC ACC.NS and Ambuja Cements ABUJ.NS last year.

