India's Adani Power to buy DB Power for $879 mln

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

India's Adani Power on Friday said it would acquire thermal power plant operator DB Power for an enterprise value of 70.17 billion rupees ($879.14 million).

BENGALURU, Aug 19 (Reuters) - India's Adani Power ADAN.NS on Friday said it would acquire thermal power plant operator DB Power for an enterprise value of 70.17 billion rupees ($879.14 million).

($1 = 79.8170 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters