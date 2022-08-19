India's Adani Power to buy DB Power for $879 mln

BENGALURU, Aug 19 (Reuters) - India's Adani Power ADAN.NS on Friday said it would acquire thermal power plant operator DB Power for an enterprise value of 70.17 billion rupees ($879.14 million).

($1 = 79.8170 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.