News & Insights

India's Adani Power Q2 profit soars on demand surge, tax gain

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 02, 2023 — 05:05 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indian thermal power producer Adani Power ADAN.NS reported a near ten-fold surge in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as it benefited from soaring power demand and a tax gain.

Shares of Adani Power, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's eponymous conglomerate, jumped as much as 7.7% to 393.4 rupees after the results. They had climbed 51% from July to September.

The company's consolidated net profit climbed to 65.94 billion rupees ($792.3 million) in the quarter, helped in part by a tax gain of 13.71 billion rupees.

It had posted a profit of 6.96 billion rupees a year ago.

India's power demand, which typically peaks during May, unexpectedly surged in the September quarter due to unusually dry weather, a sharp plunge in hydroelectric output and higher economic activity.

Last month, rival JSW EnergyJSWE.NS posted a near 83% surge in its quarterly profit.

Adani Power's consolidated average plant load factor, a percentage of energy sent out by the power plant corresponding to installed capacity, rose to 58.3% from 39.2%.

Power sales volume jumped about 65% to 18.1 billion units.

That helped Adani Power's revenue from operations surge 84.4% to 129.91 billion rupees.

Its total expenses rose 25.4%, mostly due to higher fuel costs, which made up about three-fourths of overall costs.

The Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS is scheduled to report results later in the day. ($1 = 83.2250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.