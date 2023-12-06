India's Adani Ports to buy Shapoorji Pallonji's Gopalpur ports in Odisha - report

BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India's largest private port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS is in early talks to acquire real-estate conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Gopalpur ports in Odisha for about 11-12 billion rupees ($132-$144 mln), newspaper daily The Economic Times reported on Thursday.

($1 = 83.3630 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru)

