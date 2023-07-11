News & Insights

India's Adani mulls bidding for Anil Ambani's bankrupt coal plants- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

July 11, 2023 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by Jose Joseph for Reuters ->

July 11 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is weighing a bid for the coal-fired power plants belonging to industrialist Anil Ambani that are currently being auctioned by an Indian bankruptcy court, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

