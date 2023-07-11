India's Adani mulls bidding for Anil Ambani's bankrupt coal plants- Bloomberg News

July 11 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is weighing a bid for the coal-fired power plants belonging to industrialist Anil Ambani that are currently being auctioned by an Indian bankruptcy court, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

