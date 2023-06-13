News & Insights

India's Adani in talks to refinance up to $3.8 bln debt - Bloomberg News

June 13, 2023 — 07:13 am EDT

June 13 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group ADEL.NS is in talks with lenders to refinance up to $3.8 billion of a loan facility taken for its acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd ABUJ.NS last year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The group is mulling whether to convert the original loan into debt with a longer maturity period and has started talking to banks individually about that plan, the report added.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

