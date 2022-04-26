India's Adani in advanced talks for Holcim's India units - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Rama Venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate Adani Group is in talks to buy Holcim's cement business in India in the coming days, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

BENGALURU, April 26 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate Adani Group is in talks to buy Holcim's HOLN.S cement business in India in the coming days, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adani could sign a deal to buy a controlling stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd ABUJ.NS from Switzerland's Holcim, Bloomberg News said. The world's largest cement maker currently owns 63.1% stake in Ambuja.

As of Monday's close, Ambuja Cements' market capitalization was 748.94 billion rupees ($9.78 billion).

Other bidders interested in the assets include Indian metals-to-cement conglomerate JSW Group, Bloomberg News added.

Holcim is seeking to diversify, moving away from its core business of cement and aggregates to focus more on building technology as it increases its emphasis on sustainability.

Adani, Holcim and Ambuja did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

Earlier this month, the Economic Times reported Holcim may exit India, putting its twin listed arms Ambuja Cements Ltd ABUJ.NS and ACC Ltd ACC.NS up for sale.

($1 = 76.5770 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More