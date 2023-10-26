News & Insights

India's Adani Group to raise $4 bln to fund green hydrogen plans - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

October 26, 2023 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

Adds details from the report and background from paragraph 2 onwards

BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group is looking to raise as much as $4 billion to fund its green hydrogen plans, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Adani Enterprises' unit Adani New Industries, which is in early-stage discussions with several lenders, will raise the money from domestic and international banks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

In September, French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PAsaid it will invest $300 million to form a joint venture with Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS to build renewable capacity in India.

Adani New Industries will conduct the fresh capital raise independent of Total, Bloomberg said.

A 1 million metric ton per annum green hydrogen facility in the western state of Gujarat will be among the first few projects to receive the capital, the report said.

The facility is slated to start production in 2027, according to the report.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sonia Cheema)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.