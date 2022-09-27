India's Adani Group to invest over $100 bln in next decade - Chairman Gautam Adani

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion in the next decade, Chairman Gautam Adani, the world's second-richest person, told a Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore.

"As a group, we will invest over $100 billion of capital in the next decade," he said this week. "We have earmarked 70% of this investment for the energy transition space. We are already the world’s largest solar player, and we intend to do far more."

(Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

