India's Adani Group terms Hindenburg Research's report on co 'malicious'

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

January 25, 2023 — 03:27 am EST

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Adani Group on Wednesday called a Hindenburg Research report on the group "malicious," after the U.S. short seller revealed it held short positions in the group and accused the conglomerate of improper extensive use of entities set up in offshore tax havens.

"The report is a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts," Adani said in a statement.

"The group has always been in compliance with all laws, regardless of jurisdiction, and maintains the highest standards of corporate governance," it added.

