India's Adani Group signs deals to invest $1.49 bln in Telangana

BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group said on Wednesday it will invest more than 124 billion rupees ($1.49 billion) in the Indian state of Telangana as a part of its seven trillion-rupee expenditure plan for the next decade.

The investment commitments include a 100 megawatt data centre to be set up by the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS for 50 billion rupees.

Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS, Ambuja Cements ABUJ.NS, and Adani Defence Systems and Technologies also signed deals to set up projects in the state.

Ahead of a scathing report from U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in January last year, the billionaire Gautam Adani-owned group had been eyeing infrastructure expansion and began to raise funds.

The report, which opened up the Adani Group to heightened regulatory scrutiny, dealt a blow to its fundraising efforts that included the calling off a $2.5 billion share sale, and wiped out $150 billion from its market value.

Since then, however, the conglomerate won the backing of bankers and investors, and its main seven stocks have pared losses to about $47 billion.

India's Supreme Court also provided further respite to Adani earlier this month, saying it does not need to face more investigations beyond the market regulator's current probe.

The favour that the group garnered has enabled it to truck on with its plans to raise money to fund its projects, with Adani Ports announcing a $601 million fundraise.

Last week, Adani pledged to invest $24 billion over five years in renewable energy in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat at a business summit.

($1 = 83.1030 Indian rupees)

