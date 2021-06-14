India's Adani group says report on freeze on foreign funds wrong

CHENNAI, June 14 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises Ltd ADEL.NS said on Monday that media reports about freezing of accounts of three foreign funds which had invested in the group companies were "blatantly erroneous."

The company said it had an e-mail from the "Registrar and Transfer Agent" dated 14th June saying "that the Demat Account in which the aforesaid funds hold the shares of the company were not frozen."

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

