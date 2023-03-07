India's Adani Group pre-pays over $900 mln worth share-backed financing

BENGALURU, March 7 (Reuters) - Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani said on Tuesday it prepaid share-backed financing of 73.74 billion rupees ($901.16 million), as part of its promoters' commitment to cut overall leverage backed by Adani listed company shares.

($1 = 81.8280 Indian rupees)

