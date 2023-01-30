India's Adani Group plans independent audit of group companies- Mint

Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group is planning to hire one of the "big six" accounting firms to assess its corporate governance and audit practices following allegations of fraud by short seller Hindenburg, Mint newspaper reported on Monday.

The audit will be commissioned after the group's unit, Adani Enterprises Ltd ADEL.NS, completes its follow-on public offering, based on which legal options will be decided, the report said, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

