India's Adani Group plans independent audit of group companies- Mint

Credit: REUTERS/AMIIT DAVE

January 30, 2023 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group is planning to hire one of the "big six" accounting firms to assess its corporate governance and audit practices following allegations of fraud by short seller Hindenburg, Mint newspaper reported on Monday.

The audit will be commissioned after the group's unit, Adani Enterprises Ltd ADEL.NS, completes its follow-on public offering, based on which legal options will be decided, the report said, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
