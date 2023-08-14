India's Adani Group moves to buy remaining stake in Quintillion Business Media

Adds background in paragraphs 2-4 and Quint response in paragraph 5

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm, said on Monday it would buy the remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media, which operates business andfinancial newsdigital media platform BQ Prime.

Quintillion, in which Adani bought a 49% stake for 478.4 million Indian rupees ($5.75 million) in March last year, was his first bet in the Indian news industry before taking a nearly 65% stake in broadcaster NDTV in December.

BQ Prime was earlier known as Bloomberg Quint, a former joint venture between U.S.-based news agency Bloomberg Media and India's Quintillion Media. Bloomberg exited that agreement in March last year.

Quintillion will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adani group's unit, AMG Media Networks Ltd, after the acquisition.

Quint Digital Media QUIT.BO, the parent group of Quintillion Business Media, did not disclose details of the deal.

($1 = 83.1700 Indian rupees)

