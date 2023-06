BENGALURU, June 5 (Reuters) - Adani Group said on Monday it has completed a $2.65 billion deleveraging program as part of its credit update for fiscal 2023. (Reporting by Kashish Tandon; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: ADANI DEBT/ (URGENT)

