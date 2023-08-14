India's Adani Group approves MoU to buy remaining stake in Quintillion Business Media

Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group ADEL.NS said on Monday its unit AMG Media Networks' board has approved the signing of a memorandum of undertaking to buy the remaining 51% stake in digital news platform Quintillion Business Media it does not already own.

Quint Digital Media QUIT.BO is the parent group of Quintillion Business Media.

Adani Group already has a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru)

