India's Adani Group approves MoU to buy remaining stake in Quintillion Business Media

Credit: REUTERS/AMIIT DAVE

August 14, 2023 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group ADEL.NS said on Monday its unit AMG Media Networks' board has approved the signing of a memorandum of undertaking to buy the remaining 51% stake in digital news platform Quintillion Business Media it does not already own.

Quint Digital Media QUIT.BO is the parent group of Quintillion Business Media.

Adani Group already has a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com))

