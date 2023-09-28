News & Insights

India's Adani group appoints new auditor for UK subsidiaries - FT

Credit: REUTERS/AMIIT DAVE

September 28, 2023 — 01:24 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - India's Adani group has switched the auditor of its main UK subsidiaries to the smaller London-based firm Ferguson Maidment & Co after previous auditor Crowe UK resigned in March, FT reported.

Ferguson Maidment & Co audited the annual accounts that Adani Energy Holdings and its subsidiaries filed with British government agency Companies House last month, FT reported.

In August, Deloitte resigned as the auditor of Adani Ports APSE.NS, citing concerns over certain transactions flagged in the short-seller Hindenburg's report and after the company declined to undertake an independent inquiry on it.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate later said that Deloitte's reason for quitting as auditor of the company was "not convincing or sufficient to warrant such a move".

