India's Adani group appoints new auditor for UK subsidiaries - FT

MUMBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - India's Adani group has switched the auditor of its main UK subsidiaries to the smaller London-based firm Ferguson Maidment & Co after previous auditor Crowe UK resigned in March, FT reported.

Ferguson Maidment & Co audited the annual accounts that Adani Energy Holdings and its subsidiaries filed with British government agency Companies House last month, FT reported.

In August, Deloitte resigned as the auditor of Adani Ports APSE.NS, citing concerns over certain transactions flagged in the short-seller Hindenburg's report and after the company declined to undertake an independent inquiry on it.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate later said that Deloitte's reason for quitting as auditor of the company was "not convincing or sufficient to warrant such a move".

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Dhwani Pandya in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((dhwani.p@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.