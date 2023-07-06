News & Insights

India's Adani Green weighs raising $1.5 bln in funding - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

July 06, 2023 — 04:06 am EDT

Written by Indranil Sarkar and Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS is considering raising about $1.5 billion to fund its green diversification in India, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's renewable energy unit's board is set to discuss plans to raise funds from institutional investors on Thursday, the firm said earlier this week in a stock exchange filing.

Thursday's report comes after two other Adani group companies - Adani Transmission ADAI.NS and Adani Enterprise ADEL.NS - revealed plans in May to raise up to $2.57 billion from the market after a short-seller report battered investor confidence earlier this year.

Adani Green Energy did not immediately respond to Reuters request for confirmation on the fund raise.

