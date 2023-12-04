News & Insights

India's Adani Green secures additional $1.36 bln loan

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

December 04, 2023 — 11:59 pm EST

Written by Rama Venkat and Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

Adds details of the loan throughout

BENGALURU, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India's Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS said on Tuesday it has received a follow-on funding of $1.36 billion via a green loan from an international bank consortium to help the company expand its renewable power capacity.

This brings Adani Green's total funds in its construction asset portfolio to $3 billion, according to a stock exchange filing, from the initial project financing in March 2021 raised to set up solar and wind energy projects.

The new loan will be used to develop the company's renewable energy project at Khavda in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the company said.

Adani Green aims to have a renewable operating capacity of 45 gigawatts by 2030 from its current 8.4 GW.

A consortium of eight foreign lenders, including BNP Paribas, MUFG Bank, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, extended the green loan.

Adani Green rose as much as 14.2% on Tuesday, in a rally in which other group companies also gained.

Shares of Adani Group companies are recovering after a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research raised concerns over debt levels and the use of tax havens, wiping out nearly $147 billion in market capitalisation from its listed entities.

The conglomerate has denied all allegations.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.