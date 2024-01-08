News & Insights

India's Adani Green plans to redeem $750 mln bonds due Sept

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 08, 2024 — 03:28 am EST

Written by Bhakti Tambe for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - India's Adani Green Energy Ltd ADNA.NS said on Monday it plans to redeem $750 million worth of notes due on Sept. 9, eight months before they mature.

The company, part of billionaire Gautam-Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate, said it will pay $169 million from its reserves and internal accruals, and $300 million from the consideration from a joint venture with TotalEnergies Renewables.

It expects the remaining $281 million to come by the end of this month from the initial tranche from a preferential issue of warrants.

This, the company said, will also result in significant deleveraging by way of equity proceeds.

Adani Green may tap the overseas bond market and issue Regulation-S and Regulation-D bonds in 2024, Adani Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh said in December.

The company will need to raise $350 million via notes to refinance debt maturing in December 2024, Singh had said.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.