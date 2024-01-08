India's Adani Green plans to redeem $750 mln bonds due Sept

MUMBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - India's Adani Green Energy Ltd ADNA.NS said on Monday it plans to redeem $750 million worth of notes due on Sept. 9, eight months before they mature.

The company, part of billionaire Gautam-Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate, said it will pay $169 million from its reserves and internal accruals, and $300 million from the consideration from a joint venture with TotalEnergies Renewables.

It expects the remaining $281 million to come by the end of this month from the initial tranche from a preferential issue of warrants.

This, the company said, will also result in significant deleveraging by way of equity proceeds.

Adani Green may tap the overseas bond market and issue Regulation-S and Regulation-D bonds in 2024, Adani Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh said in December.

The company will need to raise $350 million via notes to refinance debt maturing in December 2024, Singh had said.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.