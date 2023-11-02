India's Adani Green in talks to raise $1.8 bln loan -Bloomberg News

Adds details and background from para 2-7

BENGALURU, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS, the renewable energy arm of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, is in talks with some foreign lenders to borrow up to $1.8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The lenders include Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, Standard Chartered PlcSTAN.L, Barclays PlcBARC.L, BNP Paribas SA BNPP.PA, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC FAB.AD and Rabobank, the report said.

The loan is being raised for capacity building in solar and wind projects and could be among 20 biggest major currency loans in Asia this year, if signed before December, the report added.

The Gautam Adani-owned conglomerate has been looking to raise up to $4 billion to fund its green hydrogen plans, according to another report.

Recently, French oil major TotalEnergiesTTEF.PA said it will invest $300 million to build renewable capacity in India in a joint venture with Adani Green, the two companies' first deal since U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research alleged wrongdoing by the Adani Group.

The group has denied the allegations.

The Adani Group and the banks did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the loan.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sohini Goswami)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.