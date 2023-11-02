India's Adani Green in talks to borrow $1.8 bln -Bloomberg News

BENGALURU, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS, the renewable energy arm of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, is in talks with a group of foreign lenders to borrow up to $1.8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.