India's Adani Green in talks to borrow $1.8 bln -Bloomberg News

November 02, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Manvi Pant for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS, the renewable energy arm of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, is in talks with a group of foreign lenders to borrow up to $1.8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

