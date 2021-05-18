India's Adani Green Energy to buy SB Energy Holdings in $3.5 bln deal

BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - Indian renewable energy company Adani Green Energy Ltd ADNA.NS said on Wednesday it has entered into share-purchase agreements to acquire privately held SB Energy Holdings Limited for an enterprise value of $3.5 billion.

