India's Adani Enterprises says regulatory curbs do not apply to NDTV promoter group

BENGALURU, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS said on Friday that regulatory restrictions are not applicable to New Delhi Television Ltd's NDTV.NS top shareholder RRPR Holding Private Limited in the conglomerate's bid to take over the news network.

NDTV on Thursday sought to block billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani's attempt to acquire a majority stake in the news network, saying regulatory restrictions meant the bid could not proceed. nL4N3010TU

