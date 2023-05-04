News & Insights

India's Adani Enterprises says Q4 profit more than doubles

Credit: REUTERS/AMIIT DAVE

May 04, 2023 — 05:59 am EDT

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises Ltd ADEL.NS reported a 137.5% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by a strong performance at its key coal trading division.

The company's consolidated profit increased to 7.22 billion Indian rupees ($88.3 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from 3.04 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 81.7610 Indian rupees)

