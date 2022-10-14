India's Adani Enterprises says not evaluating plans to buy Jaiprakash Associates cement unit

Contributor
Nandan Mandayam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises Ltd on Friday said it was not evaluating a proposal to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement business.

The Adani Group made the disclosure in a stock exchange filing after a Bloomberg News report from earlier this week said the conglomerate was in talks to buy the cement unit for $606 million.

