India's Adani Enterprises says not evaluating plans to buy Jaiprakash Associates cement unit

BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises Ltd ADEL.NS on Friday said it was not evaluating a proposal to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's JAIA.NS cement business.

The Adani Group made the disclosure in a stock exchange filing after a Bloomberg News report from earlier this week said the conglomerate was in talks to buy the cement unit for $606 million.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru)

