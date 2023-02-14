India's Adani Enterprises posts Q3 profit on coal trading, airports performance

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's embattled Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday versus a loss a year ago on strong performance in its key coal trading division and airports business.

The company's consolidated profit stood at 8.20 billion Indian rupees ($99.11 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of 116.3 million rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 82.7400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

