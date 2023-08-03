India's Adani Enterprises posts 44% jump in Q1 profit

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS on Thursday reported a 44% rise in quarterly profit, as performance at its new energy division offset weakness in the key coal trading division.

The company's consolidated profit rose to 6.74 billion rupees ($81.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 4.69 billion rupees a year ago.

($1 = 82.7280 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

