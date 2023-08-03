News & Insights

India's Adani Enterprises posts 44% jump in Q1 profit

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

August 03, 2023 — 05:33 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS on Thursday reported a 44% rise in quarterly profit, as performance at its new energy division offset weakness in the key coal trading division.

The company's consolidated profit rose to 6.74 billion rupees ($81.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 4.69 billion rupees a year ago.

($1 = 82.7280 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.