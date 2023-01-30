India's Adani dollar bonds edge higher after sharp dive

Credit: REUTERS/AMIIT DAVE

January 30, 2023 — 09:18 pm EST

Written by Ankur Banerjee for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dollar bonds issued by entities of India's Adani Group rose on Tuesday after a sharp dive in the past few days following a scathing report by a U.S. short seller that triggered a rout in the conglomerate's listed firms.

U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone continued their fall into a second week, with the bond maturing in August 2027 USY00130VS35=TE gaining

about 4.3 cents to 78.05 cents, coming off multi-year lows it touched on Monday.

International bonds issued by Adani Green Energy, Adani Economic Zone APSE.NS, Adani Transmission ADAI.NS and Adani Electricity Mumbai also edged higher.

