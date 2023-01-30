India's Adani dollar bonds edge higher after sharp dive

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dollar bonds issued by entities of India's Adani Group rose on Tuesday after a sharp dive in the past few days following a scathing report by a U.S. short seller that triggered a rout in the conglomerate's listed firms.

U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone continued their fall into a second week, with the bond maturing in August 2027 USY00130VS35=TE gaining

about 4.3 cents to 78.05 cents, coming off multi-year lows it touched on Monday.

International bonds issued by Adani Green Energy, Adani Economic Zone APSE.NS, Adani Transmission ADAI.NS and Adani Electricity Mumbai also edged higher.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

