India's Adani confident of governance, disclosure standards -chairman

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

July 18, 2023 — 01:10 am EDT

Written by Chris Thomas and Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 18 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group is confident of its governance and disclosure standards after a top court panel found no lapses at the conglomerate, its chairman said on Tuesday, while detailing the fallout of a U.S. short-seller's scathing report that jolted its stocks.

