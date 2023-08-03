News & Insights

India's 5% broken parboiled rice export prices hit record high at $450-$455 per metric tonne- exporters

August 03, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by Rajendra Jadhav. for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian parboiled rice prices jumped to a record high this week as demand shifted towards the grade after New Delhi banned exports of non-basmati white rice last month to contain local prices, three exporters told Reuters.

Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety RI-INBKN5-P1 was quoted at a record $450 to $455 per tonne this week, up from the last week's $445 to $450, they said.

There is no restriction on the exports of non-basmati parboiled rice.

