India's 5% broken parboiled rice export prices hit record high at $450-$455 per metric tonne- exporters

MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian parboiled rice prices jumped to a record high this week as demand shifted towards the grade after New Delhi banned exports of non-basmati white rice last month to contain local prices, three exporters told Reuters.

Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety RI-INBKN5-P1 was quoted at a record $450 to $455 per tonne this week, up from the last week's $445 to $450, they said.

There is no restriction on the exports of non-basmati parboiled rice.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav. Editing by Jane Merriman)

