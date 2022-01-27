Commodities

India's 2021/22 sugar output could rise by 3% to 31.9 mln T-trade body

Contributor
Rajendra Jadhav Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhav

India's sugar production in the 2021/22 marketing year is likely to rise by 3% from a year ago to 31.9 million tonnes on higher yields in the western state of Maharashtra, a trade body said on Thursday.

MUMBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - India's sugar production in the 2021/22 marketing year is likely to rise by 3% from a year ago to 31.9 million tonnes on higher yields in the western state of Maharashtra, a trade body said on Thursday.

India is the world's second-biggest sugar producer and the higher output could weigh on global prices. SBc1, LSUc1.

Sugar mills could divert a record 3.1 million tonnes of sugar for ethanol production in the current marketing year that ends on Sept. 30, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular