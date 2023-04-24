News & Insights

India's 10-year bond yield falls to 7-month low

April 24, 2023 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield has fallen to its lowest level in over seven months amid likely buying from traders and foreign banks, market participants said.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.1163%, its lowest since September 13, and down four basis points from the previous close.

"It is largely a trader-driven rally as current levels are looking attractive, with firm bets that the Reserve Bank of India may not hike any more, which has also led to breaking key technical levels," a trader with a primary dealership said.

