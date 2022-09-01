Markets
FISV

IndianOil Partners With Fiserv To Amplify Payment Solutions

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian Oil Corporation Limited has collaborated with Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) to enhance customer payment experiences and streamline its operations. IndianOil outlets in India are now seamlessly connected with Fiserv for acceptance of digital payments and IndianOil loyalty schemes.

Through the Carat operating system from Fiserv, IndianOil has access to a cloud-based platform that enables the processing of debit cards, credit cards, FASTag-enabled payments, QR payments, UPI instant real-time payments, and digital wallets.

Carat from Fiserv is the unified, global operating system that enables payments anywhere and anytime, optimizes commerce across channels, and delivers embedded finance in ways that create new customer experiences.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FISV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular