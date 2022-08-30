US Markets

Indianapolis police arrest suspect in shooting death of Dutch soldier

Daniel Trotta Reuters
Indianapolis police arrested a 22-year-old man on Tuesday who is believed responsible for shooting at three Dutch solders last week and killing one of them, after witnesses came forward with statements and video that aided the investigation.

The three Dutch commandos in the United States for training exercises were shot while off duty early Saturday morning. One of them, 26-year-old Simmie Poetsema, died of his wounds on Monday, police said.

The two other men were stable in hospital, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on Monday, without giving new details about the incident. Police described their wounds as non-life-threatening.

"This afternoon, IMPD located and detained the person believed to be responsible for the shooting Saturday morning that resulted in the death of one man and injuries to two others. He is currently under arrest for murder," the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said in a statement.

Police offered no new details of the shooting. A previous police statement said only that "a disturbance occurred between the victims and the suspect(s) which resulted in the shooting."

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had called his Dutch counterpart on Monday to express his condolences for the death and injuries.

