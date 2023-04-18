Indiana Storm Victims Have an Extended IRS Tax Deadline

Following severe tornadoes in Indiana, the IRS extended the tax deadline so that some Indiana residents now have until July 31, 2023 to file their federal tax returns. Today is Tax Day for most taxpayers, so this last minute relief comes just in time for some Hoosiers who haven't filed their federal returns.

At least five people died during multiple devastating tornadoes that hit Indiana on March 31 and April 1, 2023. Sullivan, Johnson, Owen, Howard, and Clinton counties were hit the hardest by the severe storms.

The Indiana tax deadline extension follows IRS tax deadline extensions for taxpayers in storm-impacted areas of several other states, including California , Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee , Mississippi , Arkansas , and New York . However, not all these areas have an extension of July 31.

After Storms, IRS Extends Tax Deadline in More States

New IRS Tax Deadline for Some Indiana Residents

The IRS has extended the tax deadline from April 18 to July 31, 2023 for residents in storm-impacted areas of Indiana.

What areas qualify for the tax extension? This new extended deadline applies to all taxpayers who reside or own a business in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties. Note: Other counties may be added later. You can check the IRS’s Disaster Relief page for the most up to date list of areas that qualify for tax relief.

What if I live outside of these counties? If you live outside of the disaster area but had records located in the affected areas that impact your ability to file taxes, contact the IRS at 1-866-562-5227.

IRA and HSA Contribution Deadline Extended

The new tax extension gives residents in qualifying areas until July 31 to make contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts (HSAs) for 2022. Prior to the deadline extension, Indiana residents would have had until midnight today to contribute to 2022 HSAs and IRAs. Just be sure to check IRA contribution limits and HSA contribution limits that apply to you.

Estimated Tax Payments

The extended deadline means that impacted Indiana residents also have more time to make any estimated tax payments due from March 31, 2023 to the new July 31, 2023 deadline. Federal estimated taxes would normally be due on April 18 and June 15. This new deadline does not extend any tax payments due prior to March 31, 2023.

When Are 2023 Estimated Tax Payments Due?

If You Can’t File by July 31

Some storm victims might not be ready to file by the July 31 deadline, especially if documents were destroyed during storms. Impacted Indiana residents can still e-file for a tax extension until midnight tonight. If you need to file an extension after April 18, you will need to make a request on paper by July 31, 2023.

When are Indiana State Taxes Due?

Indiana has not yet announced a tax deadline extension for filing 2022 state tax returns. The April 18 deadline for filing Indiana state tax returns appears to still apply as of now. However, residents can file for an Indiana tax return extension by midnight tonight (April 18) if they need more time.

