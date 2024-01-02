Indiana soy plant closed due to mechanical failure -Bunge website

CHICAGO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Bunge soybean crushing facility in Decatur, Indiana, was not running due to "mechanical failure in the plant" and was out of soybean meal, loose soy hulls and pelleted hulls, a Bunge website said on Tuesday.

The company did not state when the failure occurred. The company expected the facility to resume operations by this weekend, according to the website.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

