News & Insights

Commodities

Indiana soy plant closed due to mechanical failure -Bunge website

January 02, 2024 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by Julie Ingwersen for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Bunge soybean crushing facility in Decatur, Indiana, was not running due to "mechanical failure in the plant" and was out of soybean meal, loose soy hulls and pelleted hulls, a Bunge website said on Tuesday.

The company did not state when the failure occurred. The company expected the facility to resume operations by this weekend, according to the website.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.