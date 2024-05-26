Indiana Resources Seeks Funding Through Share Offer

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has launched a non-renounceable entitlement issue to raise approximately $1.44 million before costs, offering one new share for every thirty existing shares at $0.07 each. The offer, aimed at funding exploration and general working capital, opens to eligible Australian and New Zealand shareholders and will close on June 11, 2024, unless extended. Following the offer’s completion, the total issued shares are expected to increase to approximately 638.96 million.

For further insights into AU:IDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.