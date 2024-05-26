News & Insights

Stocks

Indiana Resources Seeks Funding Through Share Offer

May 26, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has launched a non-renounceable entitlement issue to raise approximately $1.44 million before costs, offering one new share for every thirty existing shares at $0.07 each. The offer, aimed at funding exploration and general working capital, opens to eligible Australian and New Zealand shareholders and will close on June 11, 2024, unless extended. Following the offer’s completion, the total issued shares are expected to increase to approximately 638.96 million.

