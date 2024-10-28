News & Insights

Stocks

Indiana Resources Secures $25M Payment, Plans Dividends

October 28, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has secured a second payment of $25 million from Tanzania as part of a $90 million settlement agreement, with plans to distribute dividends to shareholders by December 2024. The final $30 million installment is expected by March 2025, which will prompt further shareholder distribution announcements. This financial boost underscores Indiana’s strategic exploration focus and positions it for future growth within the rare earth and gold sectors.

For further insights into AU:IDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSMGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.