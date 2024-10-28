Indiana Resources Secures $25M Payment, Plans Dividends

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has secured a second payment of $25 million from Tanzania as part of a $90 million settlement agreement, with plans to distribute dividends to shareholders by December 2024. The final $30 million installment is expected by March 2025, which will prompt further shareholder distribution announcements. This financial boost underscores Indiana’s strategic exploration focus and positions it for future growth within the rare earth and gold sectors.

