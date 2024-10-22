Indiana Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 1.5 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. The securities will be available for trading following their issue on October 22 and 23, 2024, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to leverage financial opportunities.

