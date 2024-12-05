Indiana Resources Limited Announces New ASX Securities Quotation

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 6,861,182 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move could potentially attract investors interested in expanding their portfolios with shares from the mining sector. The securities are set to be available for trading starting December 5, 2024.

